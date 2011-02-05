Netwrix Stimulates Partner Success with New Channel Enablement Strategy

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix Corporation announced a new channel enablement strategy that will help Netwrix partners run their businesses faster and better by providing full visibility into deal registration processes and offering a large set of sales and marketing enablement tools.

The new channel enablement strategy includes following tools and instruments:

• Advanced lead management — Through the fully revamped Partner Portal, partners can easily update the status of leads and add comments, so they will get timely sales and technical assistance to close more deals.

• Marketing Campaign-in-a-Box — This tool makes it a snap for partners to launch multistep marketing campaigns and fill their sales pipeline with new leads within one business day. These campaigns help partners communicate the benefits of Netwrix products to prospects who are not yet familiar with the company. They detail how Netwrix Auditor addresses specific pain points depending on the lead’s industry vertical, applicable regulatory standards or other business needs.

• Transparent and quick deal registration process — Partners can easily track the status of submitted deals and keep the sales operations processes under control.

• Extended library of sales and marketing tools — Product cheat sheets, vertical selling guides, datasheets, seminar-in-a-box and other assets help simplify onboarding and training for current and new partners.