Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic announced that it has entered into an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreement with IBM Security. As part of this agreement, IBM Security will now offer a new privileged access management solution, IBM Security Secret Server, powered by Thycotic’s technology.

Used by system administrators, third-party and cloud service providers, applications and business users, privileged accounts exist in just about every connected device, including operating systems, servers, hypervisors, databases, applications and industrial control systems. With more than 80 percent of cybersecurity breaches involving compromised user passwords and credentials, Thycotic Secret Server delivers an enterprise-class solution that provides the security, transparency, and accountability organizations need to protect these privileged accounts and their users engaged in their daily business operations.

The Thycotic Privileged Access Management technology platform offers several unique competitive advantages, including:

Enterprise Privileged Account Password Security

Enables enterprises to discover, vault, manage, audit, monitor and control access to privileged accounts across Windows, Unix, and Linux systems on premise or in the cloud. Deploys quickly and manages easily without training; readily customized to help streamline and safeguard IT operations, cybersecurity, and business users.

Least Privilege & Application Control

Provides an option to implement and enforce least privilege best practices without hindering productivity. Application control policies include whitelisting, blacklisting and greylisting for domain and non-domain Mac and Windows endpoints.