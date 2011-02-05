SCADAfence and NRI Secure Join Forces to Secure OT Networks in Japan

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

SCADAfence and NRI SecureTechnologies (NRI Secure), a global cybersecurity firm, are partnering to secure manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and smart buildings in Japan. The agreement extends NRI Secure’s managed IT security and security consulting services into OT security.

The growing adoption of advanced industrial IoT technologies has increased vulnerability to cyberattacks targeting industrial control systems (ICS) in industrial facilities and building management systems. Recent attacks have resulted in critical production downtime and significant financial losses. Another growing concern is the possibility of cyberattacks that exploit vulnerabilities to manipulate industrial IoT devices in smart buildings, including those for HVAC systems, access control, elevators, surveillance cameras, etc.

SCADAfence Platform continuously monitors OT networks and applies industrial-specific protocol analysis and algorithms to provide visibility, risk management, and threat detection. The non-intrusive platform automatically discovers all assets in the OT environment and digitalizes asset inventory management. The platform analyzes the ongoing communications and applies various algorithms to accurately understand the communication patterns within the OT environment enabling it to detect suspicious activities and deviations that can jeopardize operational continuity.

SCADAfence Platform is the only solution on the market that supports the unique requirements of complex large-scale OT networks. By integrating SCADAfence Platform, organizations can seamlessly integrate OT security to their existing security controls and procedures.