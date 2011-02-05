HPE and Nutanix Sign Global Agreement to Deliver Hybrid Cloud as a Service

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nutanix (NTNX) announced a global partnership to deliver an integrated hybrid cloud as a Service (aaS) solution to the market.

This offering will leverage Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software including its built-in, free AHV hypervisor, delivered through HPE GreenLake to provide customers with a fully HPE-managed hybrid cloud. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Nutanix will enable its channel partners to directly sell HPE servers combined with Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software so that customers can purchase an integrated appliance.

The combination of HPE GreenLake and Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software is ideal for customers who want to use Nutanix, including its AHV hypervisor technology, to support a range of use cases. These include mission-critical workloads and big data applications; virtualized tier-1 workloads such as SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft; as well as support for virtualized big data applications, such as Splunk and Hadoop.

In addition, with today’s announcement, Nutanix will enable its channel partners to directly sell HPE servers combined with Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software as an integrated appliance. Nutanix customers will be able to leverage a fully integrated solution, shipping directly from HPE factories, combining the world’s largest installed base of secure, innovative HPE ProLiant and HPE Apollo server technology from HPE and the pioneering Enterprise Cloud OS software from Nutanix to modernize data center environments and unify the support experience on their preferred hardware and software platforms.

The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software on HPE GreenLake and the integrated appliance utilizing Nutanix software on HPE servers are expected to be available in Calendar Q3 2019.