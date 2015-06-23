SATATYA CIBR20FL36CWS

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Matrix project series IP Cameras are built using superior components such as Sony STARVIS sensor to offer unmatched image quality. This 2MP IR Bullet Camera with 3.6mm Lens is Powered by True WDR to offer consistent image quality with built in intelligent analytics including Intrusion Detection, Trip Wire, etc. to ensure real-time security. Additionally, it also provides features like H.265 compression technique and Automatic Motion based Frame Rate Reduction to save bandwidth and storage up to 50%.