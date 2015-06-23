SATATYA CIBR20FL36CWS
November 2018 by Marc Jacob
Matrix project series IP Cameras are built using superior components such as Sony STARVIS sensor to offer unmatched image quality. This 2MP IR Bullet Camera with 3.6mm Lens is Powered by True WDR to offer consistent image quality with built in intelligent analytics including Intrusion Detection, Trip Wire, etc. to ensure real-time security. Additionally, it also provides features like H.265 compression technique and Automatic Motion based Frame Rate Reduction to save bandwidth and storage up to 50%.
Features:
The Dark Observer - Sony STARVIS Series Sensor
Crystal Clear Night Vision, Color Images at 0.08lux
High Efficiency Video Coding - H.265 Compression Technology Save Up to 50% Of Storage Space
Vision Adaptive - True WDR 120db Best Image Quality even in Varying Light Conditions
Capture More - Wider Field of View 90ᵒ Horizontal Field of View
Versatility - Adaptive Streaming
Record More Frames During Motion, Less During No Motion
Analytics- Intrusion, Motion Detection, No Motion, Trip Wire Real-time Security
Certification- BIS, IP66 CE, FCC, IK10
Tweeter