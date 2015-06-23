The CyberGhost VPN team launches CyberGhost version 7

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

The CyberGhost VPN team launches CyberGhost version 7 complete with Best Location, One-click Connect and Smart Rules for powerful, easy to use privacy protection.

Today, the company is excited to launch the new CyberGhost 7 for users across the globe. A complex, multi-layered infrastructure powers the new, simple, user-friendly app for devices running Windows, MacOS, iOS and Android.

This launch also sees the release of new apps for Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

More than 20 million people from all over the world use CyberGhost VPN to become digitally invisible. Securing data as you move across the web and between devices is its speciality.

Turn your laptop into the ultimate privacy device

As VPN usage increases across the world, CyberGhost’s mission is to provide a great user experience in terms of service quality and usability, built on top of a strong technology stack.

The team has built CyberGhost 7 to be simple to use on the go and complex enough to cater to particular protection needs. New features in CyberGhost 7 include:

• One-click VPN connection – encrypt internet traffic on Wi-Fi, 3G/4G or cable-based connections in just one click.

• Smart Rules – fully customise how CyberGhost works to protect privacy by assigning specific triggers for different actions.

• Best Location – connect to the fastest server based on your location, with requests handled rapidly.

• Multiple protocols – tweak settings to use your favourite protocol in the Windows version. Strong 256-AES encryption technology to seal data is guaranteed whichever protocol is used.

• Easier to use than ever – the new CyberGhost app is easy to master, regardless of technical ability. The clean, simple design guarantees instant, effortless VPN protection.

• Compact view and detailed view for Windows and MacOS – connect to favourite servers or launch a VPN connection with Best Location for almost instantaneous data security, or take time to adjust connection features for multi-layered privacy protection.

• Streaming servers filter – borderless streaming at your fingertips. Use the filter to find servers that are specifically optimised for streaming content or securing downloads at excellent speeds.

• Favourite servers, always handy – keep specific servers and countries close, to connect faster than ever before.

CyberGhost VPN’s core features are continuing to be developed and include:

• Fast servers all over the world – users can choose from 3,000+ servers in 60+ countries and switch IP for an anonymous one each time, with no bandwidth limit.

• No logs kept – as CyberGhost’s founder said earlier this year (see the video), “the only way to secure data is not to store it”. CyberGhost has always stood by its no logs policy that gives each user complete anonymity while using the app.

• More flexibility across devices – CyberGhost VPN is now available for multiple devices. Users can keep their identity and data safe across 7 devices simultaneously with a single subscription.

Compatibility:

CyberGhost VPN for iOS works on any iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch running iOS 9 or later.

CyberGhost VPN for Android works on smartphones or tablets running Android OS 4.0 or later.

CyberGhost VPN for Android TV works on devices running Android OS 4.3 or later and is available from the Play Store.

CyberGhost VPN for macOS works on MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro and Mac mini running macOS Mojave (10.14), macOS High Sierra (10.13) or macOS Sierra (10.12).

CyberGhost VPN for Amazon Fire TV box or TV Stick works on Amazon devices with at least Fire OS 4.6. For the installation guides, head here. CyberGhost VPN for Windows works on devices that feature:

• 1 GHz PC 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

• 2 Gigabyte RAM (depending on your running Windows operating system

• the following OSs: Windows Vista (minimum SP2), Windows 7 (minimum SP1), Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10.