Certified with security in the inbox

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

CSA whitelist entry increases deliverability and reduces spam filtering When you send a letter, you naturally want it to end up in the recipient´s mailbox. The postman usually fulfils this task reliably. With electronic mail, this is not quite as clear-cut because the provider’s mailbox spam filter stands as a sentry in front of the electronic mailbox. Depending on how sharp the setting on this filter is, it may happen that even desired messages are marked as spam and end up in the spam folder.

This has two consequences for the senders: first their mails are not delivered to the desired address and second with each rejection their reputation suffers along with any future deliverability. So how can senders of advertising mails avoid this problem? The solution: entry on the CSA white list through certification of the Certified Senders Alliance (CSA). The Certified Senders Alliance (CSA) is a joint project of the Association of the Internet Industry eco e.V. and the German Association of Dialogue Marketing (DDV). Senders on the CSA whitelist are recognized by (participating) mailbox providers as trustworthy/serious and their mails are rated better by mailbox and spam filter providers and sometimes delivered faster. The probability that mails end up where they belong increases significantly.

Do you want some examples? At the CSA partner Talos/Cisco more than 60 percent of the certified IP addresses are shifted from "neutral" to "good", almost 85 percent are on the whitelist and content scanning is avoided. The mailbox provider RelAix Networks GmbH goes even further. Existing blacklists are overwritten by CSA certification and mails from certified IPs are accepted more quickly.

The improved deliverability through entry on the CSA whitelist is only one of the many advantages of CSA Certification. ¹

CSA criteria for mass mailing certified senders are in compliance with the strict European guidelines such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and basically cover internationally applicable law. Those who are certified and adhere to the criteria of the CSA need not fear any legal consequences. Certified senders who violate the CSA regulations and existing best practices are given early warning by the CSA and receive concrete recommendations on how to comply with the regulations. This protects the senders’ good reputation and helps to avoid complaints in the future.

The management of individual complaints is taken over by the "eco Complaints Office", which receives complaints about all Internet services. For example, it can also be notified of unlawful facts that are harmful to minors. The eco Complaints Office is a member of the international hotline network INHOPE, to which more than 45 complaints offices from over 40 countries belong, and who can pass on complaints to each other. Complaints submitted against CSA-certified companies are handled exclusively by the eco Complaints Office. The CSA evaluates the newsletters of certified senders. If technical or legal violations of the CSA regulations are detected, the senders are informed and can take countermeasures in good time. In addition, the CSA provides further control instruments, such as notification of spam trap hits. Spam traps can put a sender on a blacklist and indicate weaknesses in list management. Corresponding notices enable certified senders to take countermeasures at an early stage and prevent possible reputational damage in the future.

The CSA offers marketers, email service providers, spam filter and mailbox providers a platform on which they can discuss current challenges and future topics of email marketing at eye level. The flagship event of this exchange is the annual international CSA Summit.

¹ A complete list of the advantages of CSA certification can be found at https://certified-senders.org/wp-co...