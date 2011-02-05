Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity DPI Solution Enables Security and Traffic Control of Critical Enterprise Cloud Applications

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity, a leading IT security company, has delivered an embedded deep packet inspection (DPI) engine that serves as the core for Barracuda’s NextGen firewall F-series. The Barracuda F-series firewall is able to classify network applications up to Layer 7 in real-time, and can granularly control what applications are permitted, prioritized or de-prioritized for access.

By embedding the R&S PACE 2 DPI software, the F-series firewall can identify services like Voice over IP (VoIP) while maintaining a high bandwidth, even if settings are being changed to reprioritize applications on the fly (dynamic Quality of Service (QoS) settings). This improves site-to-site connectivity and enables uninterrupted access to applications hosted in the cloud, all while simplifying the administration of network operations for enterprises and managed services providers. In addition, the firewall offers advanced protection for dispersed enterprise networks that rely on cloud computing, software as a service (SaaS) and an increasingly mobile workforce.

Fast and reliable application classification using DPI remains a prerequisite for a firewall solution to enable advanced security and traffic management policies. The R&S PACE 2 DPI engine provides a powerful and extremely reliable detection and classification of thousands of applications and sub-applications through combining deep packet inspection and behavioral traffic analysis - regardless of whether the protocols use advanced obfuscation, port hopping techniques or encryption. The embedded software makes high-performance traffic visible in order to set up advanced security and traffic management policies, secure and control enterprise applications hosted in public clouds, and to guarantee uninterrupted network availability and operational continuity.