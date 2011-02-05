HERE Technologies collaborates with AWS to deliver seamless location services to developers

January 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

HERE Technologies collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer developers seamless access to an array of location services through the recently launched AWS Serverless Application Repository.

Through this collaboration, HERE and AWS are increasing the speed and ease in which developers can access and integrate core location services into their applications. Because HERE location services are available in the AWS Serverless Application Repository, developers can rapidly deploy AWS Lambda into their own AWS account that serve as proxies to HERE location services, and thus allows for a microservices approach to calling the HERE locations services. This approach also provides developers with benefits from Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda capabilities such as cache, throttling, and authentication.

Developers simply need credentials from developer.here.com to then access the location services on the AWS Serverless Application Repository.

The AWS Serverless Application Repository is currently available in Preview.