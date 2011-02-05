Cornerstone OnDemand Launches GDPR-Ready Initiative

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cornerstone OnDemand launched its GDPR-Ready initiative to help clients with European operations achieve General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance and optimise the use of their data.

The GDPR, approved by the European Union in April 2016, is designed to harmonise data privacy laws across Europe with stringent rules around the storage and use of personal data and stricter rules on user consent. The regulation will start to apply on May 25, 2018, and organisations that are compliant will benefit from the data hygiene best practices the regulation reinforces, and they can enhance their employer brand.

To help clients prepare for the deadline, Cornerstone has launched the GDPR-Ready initiative, which includes strategic privacy consulting, data audits and tailored compliance action plans. Through these services, Cornerstone’s clients can navigate specific GDPR requirements around data deletion, data anonymisation, accountability and data minimisation.

The service will be offered by Cornerstone’s Global Privacy team, a group of data security specialists led by José Alberto Rodríguez Ruiz, Cornerstone OnDemand’s data protection officer (DPO), who has over 16 years’ experience in IT, HR, data privacy and security.

In the company’s own efforts to achieve GDPR compliance, and in addition to achieving ISO 27018 certification, Cornerstone focused on the three key areas of the regulation, including building a dedicated privacy team, implementing privacy by design principles into the product development cycle and developing a dedicated privacy services offering for the company’s clients. All of these initiatives were completed in 2017, and Cornerstone continues to invest to improve its capabilities in this area.