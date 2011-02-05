Renesas Electronics and Green Hills Software Collaborate on Connected Cockpit Vehicle

December 2017 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Stationed in both companies’ areas at CES 2018, the Dodge Ram 1500 truck includes many new immersive technologies and integrates production-ready automotive-grade hardware, based on the Renesas R-Car H3 automotive computing system-on-chip (SoC), and Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY® RTOS and INTEGRITY Multivisor™ secure virtualisation, and features safe and secure consolidation of ISO 26262-safety critical applications with Android infotainment and cockpit features. The R-Car H3 is part of Renesas’ open, innovative, and trusted Renesas autonomy™ Platform for ADAS and automated driving that delivers total end-to-end solutions scaling from cloud to sensing and vehicle control. With Renesas autonomy, Renesas aims to contribute to a safe and secure society in the autonomous driving era.

The Renesas Connected Cockpit Vehicle is a development platform designed to enable creation, integration, and testing of hardware and software components in a real vehicle under real-world constraints and conditions. Along with key partners such as Green Hills Software, Renesas will continue to integrate new software and hardware components into this platform, including the latest in virtualization and security systems.

The Renesas Connected Cockpit Vehicle integrates both traditional and cutting-edge cockpit systems into a single drivable vehicle system, including:

Software defined radio

Multimedia

Navigation

Driver facial recognition and preference application

Seamless multi-operating OS system (OS) display sharing integration

Vehicle functions such as HVAC

In the Renesas Connected Cockpit Vehicle, the INTEGRITY RTOS and its Multivisor virtualization extension are the trusted foundation of the software-defined cockpit, allowing ISO 26262-certified safety-critical application code to safely and securely coexist with general-purpose code or guest operating systems with freedom from interference on a single R-Car H3 SoC:

• As a guest OS of INTEGRITY Multivisor, the Android™-based center console display features touch-screen multimedia, climate control, navigation, and cloud-connected vehicle maintenance monitoring, and driver biometric profiles

• Multi-function ISO 26262-certified safety-critical instrument cluster powered by 3D GPU-accelerated OpenGL graphics, combining both INTEGRITY and guest OS content

• Safe and secure shared GPU and displays between Android apps and ISO 26262 safety-critical instrument cluster