Check Point SandBlast Receives Highest Security Effectiveness and Lowest TCO Scores in NSS Labs’ First-Ever Breach Prevention System Test

December 2017 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced it has earned the highest security effectiveness score in NSS Labs’ first-ever Breach Prevention System (BPS) test. NSS Labs tested Check Point’s SandBlast Full Threat Prevention solution using a single consolidated 15600 gateway, running at 9,268 Mbps, and recommended it for both its security effectiveness and lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

The rating further validates Check Point’s ongoing remarkable ability to protect organizations by preventing even the most advanced cyber attacks. Of the group of products tested, Check Point achieved the lowest TCO per protected Mbps, and a block score of 100 percent for Drive-By Exploits, Social Exploits, HTTP malware and Email malware.

NSS Labs, Inc., a globally recognized trusted source for independent, fact-based cybersecurity testing, awarded Check Point a “Recommended” rating, the fourth this year – and the 17th time since NSS Labs began testing its solutions in 2010.