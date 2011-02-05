Search
AlgoSec Closes $36M Investment from Claridge IL

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec announced a US$36M investment by Claridge IL , a growth technology investment partnership between CDPQ - one of the largest institutional investors in North America with net assets of over US$220 Billion, and Claridge Inc. the Stephen R. Bronfman Family Office. This is the first external investment in AlgoSec, following a decade of consistent growth and profitability. The Company has, over the years, delivered its market leading solution to over 1,500 enterprise customers globally and employs over 350 employees worldwide, of which 120 joined in 2017 alone.

Rami Hadar, the former CEO of Allot Communications (Nasdaq: ALLT), who recently joined Claridge IL as a Managing Director, will join AlgoSec’s Board of Directors to contribute his extensive entrepreneurial, operational and managerial experience.




