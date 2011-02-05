Search
Rajant and Extronics announce strategic partnership

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, has entered into a strategic partnership with Extronics, a UK-based company dedicated to making hazardous areas safer. Extronics provides a wide range of Wi-Fi tags for personnel and assets tracking. Combined with Rajant’s latest firmware, 11.19.1, Extronics’ AeroScout tags are now intrinsically safe and certified for use in hazardous work areas. The two companies will be showcasing the AeroScout iTAG100 at their co-exhibition inside Tessco’s booth (#324) at ENTELEC in Houston, Texas on April 23rd- 25th, 2019.

Extronics AeroScout’s Wi-Fi-based active RFID tags enable the wireless network infrastructure to accurately track the location and condition of valuable assets or people. The small battery-powered, rugged, programmable tags send short 802.11 messages at a predefined interval. The main features include long battery life, flexible mounting options, call button and tamper-proof options, onboard sensor capabilities, the ability to store and receive data messages, and a clear channel assessment that avoids Wi-Fi data traffic interference.




