Computer & Power Technology Awarded Top Channel Performer by StarLink

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Computer & Power Technology (CPT), a part of MIDIS Systems Integration Group has been awarded the Top Channel Performer for 2018 by StarLink. The award was presented for the focused efforts in building a cyber security practice within their Systems Integration offerings to enhance customers’ cyber security posture. It is also an acknowledgement of the joint effort in strengthening the partnerships’ market position and business growth.

As one of the largest Systems Integrators in the UAE since 2015, CPT has continued its efforts in providing cyber security solutions for businesses to realize the full potential of advanced technologies.

Speaking on the award presentation, Syed Quadri Channel Director META StarLink, said, “As a trusted VAD, we are determined to empower all our stakeholders through their journey towards digital transformation by continuous innovation and growth and are proud to recognise Computer & Power Technology as a strategic partner within our channel ecosystem. It is indeed an honour for us to present this prestigious award to them in appreciation of their vision, leadership and contribution within the cybersecurity domain.”

Over the years, CPT has partnered with renowned vendors in information security and provides a range of services including Endpoint Security, Perimeter Security, Datacenter Security, Behavioral Analytics, Antivirus, Firewall amongst others. The company also specializes in providing Cisco solutions for Data Centers, Cyber Security, Collaboration and Cisco SDN – ACI, and is a Gold Cisco Partner.