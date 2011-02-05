ACRE to Acquire Indiana Based RS2 Technologies

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

ACRE announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RS2 Technologies in Munster, Indiana. This purchase will enhance ACRE’s strategic expansion plans for strengthening its access control business and product portfolio.

• Following on from the recent acquisition of Open Options in December of 2018, ACRE continues to build its access control strength and reach in the North American market.

• ACRE’s portfolio now consists of Vanderbilt, Open Options, RS2 and ComNet, providing a robust offering to meet the needs across many verticals and the requirements of simple applications to very complex enterprise systems.

RS2, founded in 1998 has long prided itself on the use of an open architecture platform approach in order to provide a broad product offering working with a multitude of technology partners. RS2 goes the extra mile to address customer concerns and satisfy customer needs. RS2 has stayed in tune with the demands of the industry, listening to VOC from both end users and installers. The RS2 platform was designed to easily integrate with other security system components. ACRE’s CEO, Joseph Grillo, stated that this transaction continues to expand ACRE’s competitive position in a highly fragmented market with great growth potential.

Financial details of the transaction were not released. The transaction is expected to close by the end of April 2019.