Gemalto shares will be delisted on 29 May 2019

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Reference is made to the joint press release by Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) and Gemalto (Euronext Amsterdam and Paris: GTO) dated 16 April 2019 on the results of the Post-Closing Acceptance Period in relation to the recommended all-cash offer by Thales for all the issued and outstanding shares of Gemalto (the Offer).

Thales and Gemalto jointly announce today that, at their request, Euronext has confirmed that the ordinary shares in the capital of Gemalto will be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris effective on 29 May 2019.

The last day that Gemalto shares can be traded on Euronext will therefore be 28 May 2019.