Pure Storage Acquisition Extends File Capabilities, Accelerates Hybrid Cloud Vision

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Pure Storage announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Compuverde, a leading developer of file software solutions for enterprises and cloud providers based in Sweden.

Compuverde will expand Pure Storage’s file capabilities, enabling enterprises to take advantage of advanced file offerings. The additional functionality reinforces Pure’s strategy to empower customers to implement true hybrid architectures — whether they choose to leverage data on-prem, in the cloud, or increasingly a mix of both.

Within enterprises, there is a growing demand for file-based shared storage in the public cloud. According to IDC, 79% of end users leverage file-based storage for unstructured data associated with mission-critical workloads. As more enterprise applications are deployed in a hybrid cloud architecture, file-based storage that offers the same advanced functionality as the on-prem environment can help reduce challenges to movement.[1]

Compuverde brings a robust ecosystem of technology partnerships and the company’s highly scalable software solution is deployed across global organizations in telecom, financial services, and media industries.

The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in April 2019.