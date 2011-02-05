Cloud Signature Consortium collaborates with ETSI to set the standard for interoperable, cloud-based digital signatures

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Cloud Signature Consortium today welcomed the adoption of ETSI Technical Specification 119 432, which provides a major boost to the availability of fully mobile cloud-based digital signatures, in line with the needs of today’s highly mobile, multi-device workforce.

The TS, which features an important contribution from the CSC, establishes for the first time a protocol for secure communication between the different components needed to create a secure digital signature in the cloud, in line with the security standards laid down in the eIDAS Regulation.

The promise of access to legally compliant, cloud-based digital signatures on any device, anywhere is a substantial leap forward in usability compared to traditional approaches - which typically rely on a single device linked to either a smart card reader or a software file on the device - and should lead to increased usage of digital signatures.

Andrea Valle, Secretary General of the Cloud Signature Consortium, said: “Being able to use your digital signature on any device, anytime, anywhere, is a basic requirement for today’s workforce. But more than that, this specification will allow users to choose from a growing ecosystem of interoperable solutions from signing application providers and trust service providers, giving them more choice and flexibility than ever before”.

Nick Pope, Vice Chair of the Electronic Signature Infrastructure technical committee within ETSI, said: “Together with the CSC, we’re able to bring cloud-based digital signature creation to a broad audience, and we look forward to working together to further improve access to trust services in the future.”

Read ETSI’s press release on the adoption of Technical Specification 119 432 here: https://www.etsi.org/newsroom/press...