Dahua PSIRT Becomes a Member of Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST)

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology announced that its Dahua Product Security Incident Response Team (Dahua PSIRT) has joined Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST). As a member of FIRST, we are committed to providing top-notch emergency response services to customers worldwide.

As a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, Dahua Technology has been constantly attaching great importance to security response capacity. Dahua PSIRT demonstrates to global customers our ability to respond quickly to events, to adhere to industry standards and specifications, meanwhile to share cases and bring value to the other FIRST members. Dahua PSIRT can offer customers efficient security services and technical support in the field of vulnerability determination, vulnerability response, security event response and other security services, as well as in the outbreak of security events such as virus and worm infection.

About FIRST

Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) is an international organization composed of a number of Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT) around the world. Focusing on the cooperative handling and risk prevention of computer network security incidents, it brings together more than 400 members from 90 countries. The members include Intel, Apple, Cisco, IBM, Oracle and Microsoft, as well as well-known organizations such as CERT/CC, CNCERT/CC, us-cert, cert-eu and AusCERT, etc.