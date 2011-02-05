Pulse Secure and Nozomi Networks Team Up to Deliver Secure IIoT Connectivity

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure and Nozomi Networks announced an integration that extends the zero trust protection provided by the Pulse Secure Access Suite to industrial IoT, ICS and OT technologies. The joint solution extends the discovery and classification of a vast range of IIoT devices, end-to-end visibility, continuous monitoring and analysis of the OT environment for potential threats and automated network isolation after an Indication of Compromise (IOC).

According to a recent IoT Analytic’s report, 50% of industrial assets in factories will be connected to some form of on-premise or remote data collection system. While IT and OT traditionally operated in two separate worlds, IT/OT convergence is opening up cybersecurity gaps in manufacturing organizations. Many OT systems were never designed for remote or internet access, so connectivity risks were not fully considered. IoT and OT devices are increasingly connected to OT environments, leaving them open to attack because these devices usually don’t come with well-maintained or strong embedded security features.

These factors are making a unified IT/OT cybersecurity solution, like the Pulse Secure and Nozomi Networks integration announced today, a cybersecurity imperative for organizations in the manufacturing, healthcare and critical infrastructure sectors. The joint solution protects OT, ICS and IIoT infrastructure and leverages the Pulse Secure zero trust model to enable organizations to securely bring IIoT devices from their classical OT isolation into the IT realm to increase operational flexibility, reduce time for troubleshooting and improve overall uptime and productivity.

Pulse Secure’s open platform approach facilitates integration with IIoT security solutions, like those from Nozomi Networks, and are purpose-built to roll out zero trust environments without impeding user experience or productivity.