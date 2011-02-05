Fortinet Acquires SOAR Provider CyberSponse

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Fortinet® announced that it has completed the acquisition of CyberSponse, a leading Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform provider based in Arlington, Virginia. CyberSponse, already a Fortinet Security Fabric partner, will further extend the automation and incident response capabilities of FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM and FortiGate, for example, and further simplify security operations.

Today’s cyberthreat landscape is constantly evolving. Furthermore, the increasing number of point security products adds to alert fatigue that exacerbates an already complex security operations environment that is set against the backdrop of a cybersecurity skills shortage. To combat this complexity enterprises and service providers seek to simplify their operations and maximize the efficiency of today’s security operations centers (SOCs) by consolidating and triaging alerts from a wide range of security products, automate the analysis and the repetitive tasks to save valuable resources, and leverage well-defined playbooks to enable real time incident response.

The combination of Fortinet and CyberSponse will equip security analysts across organizations of all sizes with a powerful, patented solution that is unique and differentiated, including:

• Enterprise-grade scalable architecture with distributed multi-tenancy that augments streamlined SOC operations and enables MSSPs to deliver managed detection and response (MDR) services with ease.

• Over 325 connectors to easily integrate with all major security vendors and technologies and offers a single, centralized point of visibility and control.

• More than 200 out-of-the-box easy-to-configure playbooks to automate incident response action sequence and routine tasks.

• The most advanced case management modules with incident timeline and asset correlation views, plus an automated ROI or savings measurement tool.

• Ensuring granular role-based access control to secure user-related data.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.