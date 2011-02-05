Euralarm welcomes new member 3M

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Following a decision of its Board, Euralarm has welcomed 3M as new member. The company will join the Extinguishing Section of Euralarm which activities cover automatic extinguishing systems using gas, water, foam, powder and aerosols, oxygen reduction systems, portable equipment and other manual means of fire-fighting as well as fire-fighting agents used in either fixed automatic systems or in portable equipment.

3M will now benefit from Euralarm’s services in terms of representation towards European institutions and standardisation organisations. This includes the monitoring of legislative and standardisation issues relevant to the industry. 3M will have access to the extended network of national associations and major companies in the electronic fire safety and security sectors, which form Euralarm’s members. The new membership will create opportunities for both sides, as it also strengthens the association.

3M

With corporate operations in 70 countries and sales in more 190 countries, 3M is committed to creating the technology and products that advance every company, enhance every home and improve every life. The company has more than 90.000 employees worldwide, is selling more than 55.000 products and holds 25.000 patents.

The clean agent fire extinguishant of the company, 3MTM NovecTM 1230 Fire Protection Fluid, was developed as a halon replacement and hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) alternative. It is a next-generation synthetic clean agent mainly used in stationary extinguishing systems for the protection of critical assets in enclosed areas. It has a very fast extinguishing time, is electrically non-conductive and leaves no residue. The company’s extinguishant is designed to balance concerns for human safety, performance and the environment. Upon release through a specially designed extinguishing nozzle, it vaporises immediately upon discharge and distributes as a gas within seconds. The agent has the highest margin of safety for human occupancy among clean agents, including inert gas, making it the ideal solution for occupied spaces. Due to its physical properties, the agent protects irreplaceable paper documents, electronics and other high value assets without residue and consequential down-time. Insight into European markets

Companies joining Euralarm get a unique insight into what is happening on other European markets and the opportunities that they might offer. They not only tap into the political expertise and understanding of the EU policy but can also make personal connections with technical and political experts and potential business partners.

Being a member of Euralarm enables companies and associations to gain expertise on standardisation. Members have their voice heard in Brussels and can support and direct standardisation and legislative processes.