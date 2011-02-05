Pulse Secure and BNT Pro sign Technical Alliance Partnership

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced a Technical Alliance Partnership with BNT Pro to jointly sell and support a solution that offers SecTrail, an Identity Control and Management Platform developed by BNT Pro, as part of an integrated solution with Pulse Secure Connect Secure VPN appliances. The agreement will ensure that joint customers benefit from seamless compatibility, enhanced features and simplified support and upgrades.

The SecTrail suite includes a One-Time-Password (OTP) and Two-Factor-Authentication (2FA) solution with support for mobile devices, sending single use passwords by SMS and email along with captcha support. In addition, the SecTrail HotSpot module provides ID verification necessary for wired and wireless network guest access with full audit trail to comply with Turkish legal requirements under Law #5651.

BNT Pro, a Pulse Secure Premier partner and winner of support partner of the year in 2017 has built a reputation across Turkey for its technical expertise and deep understanding of security best practice. Local customers include HSBC, Finansbank, Borusan Telekom, Turkcell and IBM amongst a growing list of national and international clients.

Pulse Secure Connect Secure is the market leader in the VPN space and is used by 40 of the Fortune 50 companies with over 18 million endpoints secured. Pulse Connect Secure is available as both hardware and virtualised appliances and includes key features such as clientless access, group policy for seamless integration with directory services and strong authentication support for SAML 2.0, PKI, IAM and digital certificates.

Pulse Secure and BNT Pro will be running several joint marketing initiatives including events and seminars during Q1 of 2019 to educate customers about the benefits of the combined solution.