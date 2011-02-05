Netwrix expands Channel Partner Programme with new sales certification training

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix announced the launch of its Partner Sales Certification Programme. The new partner sales certification provides training to empower channel partners to expand opportunities and enhance their value as a trusted customer advisor while fueling business growth through faster sales cycles.

The programme is a new component of the Netwrix Channel Partner Programme which also added a Technical Certification Program earlier this year. Offered to sales teams at Netwrix value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs) and distribution partners worldwide, the Sales Certification Programme provides participants with a strong understanding of the Netwrix Auditor platform so that they may efficiently demonstrate its value to customers.

Offering one level of certification: Certified Netwrix Sales Associate, the training provides partners with a solid knowledge of how Netwrix Auditor enhances data security and mitigates organisational risk by directly aligning its value with top customer pain points. As a result, partners can shorten their sales cycles, grow new business opportunities and distinguish themselves in the competitive market. All authorised Netwrix partners are eligible to enroll in the programme on the Netwrix Partner Portal. In order to be certified, partners are required to complete online training in the Netwrix Partner University.

Netwrix Partner Portal was designed to give partners all over the world an exceptional user experience and help them run their businesses better, faster and more efficiently. The portal encompasses updated functionality and various marketing and sales enablement tools, including deals registration, real-time opportunity status tracking, robust search capabilities, onboarding guides and ready-to-use packages for marketing campaigns.