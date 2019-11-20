ALL-OVER-IP 2018 Report and Visitor Data

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

All-over-IP Business Forum 2018 has introduced sales acceleration tools and new markets to the security and IT industry for the 11th time this year. 2018 show sponsors include AxxonSoft, Basler AG, VIVOTEK, Electronika, dormakaba, Canon.

Please find Detailed Show Report and visitor data here >> www.all-over-ip.ru/en/

Over the three days, on Nov 21–23 in Moscow leading vendors and solution providers connected with 4795 top quality system integrators, installation contractors, architects and engineers, telecom operators and high-profile professionals who manage physical security, cyber security and IT infrastruc-ture to penetrate advanced technology and best practices across key local vertical markets, and to gen-erate new business. 6496 leads were generated online to be cultivated for business and sales devel-opment of the show exhibitors and partners in 2019.

1. Show focus has finally shifted towards the content-driven event.

2. Exhibition has served to illustrate ideas and technology discussed at the stages.

3. Programme has been fully renewed and supported by 6 sponsors!

4. Audience has been improved in quality and quantity.

5. End-user count grew by 55% and made 35% of the total audience.

6. Third day has never been that busy.

7. New educational and networking formats have been introduced.

8. Number of branded presentations on enabling technologies has increased by 2.7.

9. Advanced digital marketing services have been provided to each exhibitor.

10. The decision to co-locate ITSEC with All-over-IP promises well. 19% of All-over-IP audience flocked from ITSEC. All-over-IP visitors generated 25% of ITSEC audience.

There is a lot of interesting visitor analytics from the show ahead.

Guarantee yourself the lowest price for All-over-IP 2019 by filling in the form online >> www.all-over-ip.ru/en

Book until January 31, 2019 – Decide on your options later!

12th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2019 Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are finan-cially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best market-place for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing.

November 20–22, 2019

Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo

www.all-over-ip.ru/en