Databarracks announces partnership with Rubrik to bring modern data protection to the UK

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Business continuity and IT disaster recovery specialist provider, Databarracks, has partnered with Rubrik.

Rubrik is the market in Cloud Data Management, the world’s first platform to orchestrate data for hybrid cloud enterprises anytime, anywhere. Rubrik blends future-proof architecture with consumer-grade simplicity to pioneer a fresh approach to an old problem.