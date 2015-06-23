Pulse Secure Launches New Packaging to Fuel Secure Access Services for Cloud and Hybrid IT

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Pulse Secure announced the launch of new packaging of its Pulse Access Suite for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

Pulse Secure offers a comprehensive, integrated and highly interoperable set of Secure Access solutions spanning remote, mobile and cloud access security; network visibility and access control; and application delivery. The suite allows service providers to extend lucrative access protection, endpoint compliance, threat response and availability services for the data center, hosted in the cloud or running as SaaS.

The service provider packaging optimizes capital expenditure through an on-demand, pay-per-use model. MSSPs can spin up or spin down virtual Secure Access instances and licenses at a cost based on the number of concurrent monthly users. On-demand provisioning and tiered, user-based pricing gives service providers needed flexibility for customer onboarding, growth spurts and business downturns.

Pulse Secure offers MSSPs integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN), Enterprise Mobile Management (EMM), Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) solutions within a unified management framework for data center and hybrid IT implementation.

Availability

MSSP packaging including user-based licensing will be available to authorized channel partners at the end of November through Pulse Secure’s global distributors. The Pulse Secure Access Suite for MSSPs’ list price starts at $6 USD MSRP per concurrent user per month for the first 500 users with higher discounts available for larger user counts. The solution includes a multi-tenant, centralized management system and licensing server that gives MSSPs operational oversight while also providing clients with dashboard visibility. The solution includes virtual appliance form factors for VMware, KVM and Hyper-V, and supports deployment in hosted cloud environments such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS.