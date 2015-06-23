Search
Teledyne DALSA introduces its next generation family of frame grabbers for high-performance image acquisition

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Teledyne DALSA announces the next generation high-performance family of frame grabbers – the Xtium2 for the PCIe Gen3 platform. The Xtium2 family starts with the introduction of two new models of frame grabber boards featuring AIA’s Camera Link HS® interface: the Xtium2-CLHS PX8 and Xtium2-CLHS FX8. The series will also provide support to upcoming and existing interfaces like CoaXPress® (ver 2.0) and Camera Link.

The Xtium2-CLHS PX8 features 7-lanes operating at 10 Gbit/s using CLHS X-Protocol and can deliver host transfer bandwidth in excess of 6.8 GByte/s. The Xtium2-CLHS PX8 supports a CX4 connector that is Active Optical Cables (AOC) ready. The AOC cables use fiber cable to deliver cable lengths greater than 15 meters.

The Xtium2-CLHS FX8 supports up to four bidirectional SPF+ modules to deliver up to 4.0 GByte/s of image acquisition and host transfer speeds of up to 6.8 GByte/s. In addition, the Xtium2-CLHS FX8 is capable of supporting multiple independent CLHS cameras.

When combined with cutting-edge color, and multispectral line scan cameras like the new Linea ML, the Xtium2-CLHS frame grabbers enable the newest and most demanding vision applications.

Xtium2-CLHS Key Features:
- Longer cable distance beyond 15 meters at max data rate without sacrificing performance
- Distributed Processing using Data-Forwarding at max input data rates
- The Xtium2-CLHS series is comprised of two boards:
• Xtium2-CLHS PX8 uses CX4 connector which is ready for Active Optical Cables (AOC)
• Xtium2-CLHS FX8 uses 4 SFP+ slots for scalable solution
- Synchronized acquisition from multiple independent cameras
- Hi-Dynamic Range imaging with Multi-plane support
- Real-time on-board process delivers ready to use pixel formats to reduce processing time
- Supports CLHS X-protocol delivering 97% data-transfer efficiency
- Fully supported by free Sapera LT SDKs




