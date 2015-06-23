Becrypt launches Paradox Edge

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Users can access all their familiar tools such as Office365, VDI or online apps easily through Paradox Edge, meaning minimal training and end user support is required. New users can be set up in minutes and Paradox Edge is device agnostic, so organisations can repurpose existing devices from desktops and laptops to tablets and thin-clients.

Management is simplified with Paradox Edge. Organisations simply select a preferred cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, or private), deploy the cloud client devices and then manage users through an intuitive web management console. A range of comprehensive support options are offered by Becrypt and its certified partners, providing end-to-end cloud-to-device expert support.

Paradox Edge is based on Becrypt’s flagship product, Paradox, a security-focused ‘cloud client’ operating system that incorporates a ‘secure by design’ architecture which ensures devices remain in a known healthy state, free of malware. Security and privacy features built into the service architecture allow organisations to stay in full control of applications and data.

Paradox Edge has a wealth of business applications, from agile start-ups who want to deploy an end user device infrastructure quickly, at low cost with the ability to scale, to established enterprise environments who need to roll out secure access to their cloud-based infrastructure to mobile workers or contracted employees to boost productivity. All organisations will benefit from reduced desktop management costs and the peace of mind associated with deploying a robust security-focused operating system, designed in collaboration with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre.