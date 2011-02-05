Pulse Secure Earns Spot on Elite 2018 Red Herring List of Top 100 Global Private Tech Startups

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Digital transformation has forced IT organizations to further empower end-user computing and deliver dynamic provisioning of always-on access to business applications and information. This trend has increased endpoint and IoT threats, compliance exposures and operational expenditures – requiring organizations to reassess their technology stack that comprises Secure Access. Pulse Secure provides an integrated suite of software-driven Secure Access solutions that allow organizations to take advantage of hybrid IT in a zero-trust world.

Pulse Secure offers a simple, comprehensive and integrated set of Secure Access solutions spanning remote virtual private network (VPN) and cloud access security; mobile device management (MDM), network visibility, IoT security and network access control (NAC); and virtual application delivery control (ADC). Available as part of its Pulse Access Suite, the award-winning solutions allows organizations to ensure user experience while offering centralized management, real-time visibility and adaptive protection to mitigate data center virtualization and cloud computing access risks. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) recently distinguished Pulse Secure as a “Top Three” Secure Access vendor and the only vendor, among more than 60 assessed, to achieve the highest ratings across Hybrid IT categories. Frost & Sullivan also recently recognized Pulse Secure as being among the top four major NAC leaders in the SMB to Large Enterprise Segment by market share. Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube and eBay would change the way we live and work.

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.