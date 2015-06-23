Link11 appoints Rolf Gierhard as VP Marketing to help drive international expansion

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Link11 has announced the appointment of Rolf Gierhard to the newly-created position of Vice President Marketing. His role involves managing and driving forward all global marketing activities for the rapidly growing company. He will work in the EMEA region and, in the medium term, in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the U.S.

Gierhard, who brings more than 20 years’ experience in marketing strategy, digital marketing and the management of international organisational units with a focus on B2B marketing to Link11, will extend the brand’s reach and the targeted addressing of customers. The market launches planned in Scandinavia and Benelux in 2018 will also fall under Gierhard’s control.

Prior to joining the German IT security provider, Gierhard was in charge of the international marketing organisation of ePages, a leading provider throughout the world of e-commerce software in the cloud, with full responsibility for turnover and personnel. Before that, Gierhard worked as head of marketing and product management at various companies in the tourism IT and online media sector.

In the second quarter of 2018, Link11 announced both its expansion to Great Britain and the extension of the Link11 Cloud Security Platform in the Asia-Pacific region. Link11 will continue its course of international growth and expansion in the coming months.