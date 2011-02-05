Pulse Secure Becomes a Member of MSPAlliance®

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced that it has become a member of the MSPAlliance, the oldest managed services group and the only accrediting and standards based body created specifically for the managed services provider industry.

Recognizing the push towards utility computing and an expectation for workforce mobility, multi-cloud performance and Zero Trust defenses, organizations are increasingly relying on MSSPs – fueling double digit growth for Secure Access services. Through its Access Now program, Pulse Secure works with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) to enable Secure Access as a service. By offering versions of its award-winning Pulse Access Suite packaged specifically for service providers, Pulse Secure helps partners cost-effectively accelerate differentiation and build out their service portfolios to meet the massive demand for protected connectivity to cloud applications and hybrid IT resources.

The Pulse Access Suite delivers protected connectivity, operational intelligence and threat response across mobile, network and multi-cloud environments in order to provide easy, compliant access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators. Pulse Secure partners can help their customers centrally manage Zero Trust Secure Access to applications, resources and services that are delivered on-premise, in private cloud and public cloud environments.

The company’s Access Suite comprises VPN and cloud access, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Single Sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IoT device visibility, Software Defined Perimeter (SDP), Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) solutions.

Pulse Secure also offers integrated Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) functionality that complements its Secure Access solution set by offering direct device-to-application/resource secure connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification, including geo location and behavior-based anomaly detection. In effect, SDP extends Zero Trust capabilities while delivering provisioning simplicity, security posture fortification and lower total cost of ownership.

Pulse Secure previously announced new Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) packaging of its award-winning Pulse Access Suite. The solution offers service providers an accelerated, cost-effective means to differentiate and build out their service portfolio to meet the massive demand for protected connectivity to cloud applications and hybrid IT resources. Pulse makes a a full range of Authorized Education Training Courses available to Pulse Secure customers and partners through its network of global education partners.