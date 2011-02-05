Three New Distributor Agreements Broaden the Reach of ThreatQuotient’s Security Operations Solutions

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ annoncer new partnerships with global distributors Ectacom, Nihon Cornet and StarLink. Following international expansions into Central Europe and Australia in 2018, ThreatQuotient’s latest value added distributor (VAD) agreements leverage an extensive network of channel partners and solution providers to broaden the reach of their security operations platform across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Japan and China. Additionally, ThreatQuotient has expanded its office in the UK and doubled the size of their offices in Virginia and Maryland.

Actionable threat intelligence is becoming more and more critical to the success of an organisation’s cybersecurity strategy. ThreatQuotient’s portfolio of solutions is designed with partners in mind, and will allow customers to handle incidents and reduce risk more efficiently based on their unique priorities. The ThreatQ™ platform supports multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage, vulnerability management and serving as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQ Investigations, the industry’s first cyber security situation room, embeds visualisation and documentation in a shared environment so that teams and team members can accelerate investigation and response through collaboration and coordination.

ThreatQuotient’s solutions improve efficiency and response times by breaking down silos and enable teams to share intelligence and tasks easily, allowing partners to provide the appropriate solutions to the many teams within an organisation responsible for security – Security Operations Center (SOC), Incident Response (IR), Risk Management, Vulnerability Management, Endpoint and Network teams, to name a few. With the largest and most in-depth set of integrations in the industry, the vendor agnostic ThreatQ platform works seamlessly with and complements a wide range of solutions that channel partners may offer, including tools for enrichment and analysis, orchestration, sensors, SIEM and log management, ticketing and intelligence feeds.

In the first half of 2019, ThreatQuotient was recognised several times for leadership in IT innovation. Most recently, the company was named to the CRN Emerging Vendors List for the fourth consecutive year. Previously, ThreatQuotient was included on the 2019 Channel Chiefs List for the second time, and the 2019 Partner Program Guide for the channel program’s success to date. Additionally, ThreatQuotient’s SVP of Sales, Gigi Schumm, was named the winner of the third annual Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award by the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES).