ThreatQuotient Announces Japanese Partnership

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient, a security operations platform innovator, has today announced a new partnership with Nihon Cornet, the company’s first local distributor for Japan.

Nihon Cornet will play an important role in helping ThreatQuotient’s expansion within the Asia-Pacific and China regions, and Japan specifically. With this agreement to help ThreatQuotient continue to strongly support Japanese customers, with locally based Nihon Cornet’s comprehensive understand of their business security challenges and operating environment.

Based in Tokyo, Nihon Cornet is a subsidiary of US-based Cornet Technology, with a focus on serving the financial sector, government and defence, industrial control systems, telecommunications, system integrators and enterprise.