Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

ThreatQuotient Announces Japanese Partnership

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient, a security operations platform innovator, has today announced a new partnership with Nihon Cornet, the company’s first local distributor for Japan.

Nihon Cornet will play an important role in helping ThreatQuotient’s expansion within the Asia-Pacific and China regions, and Japan specifically. With this agreement to help ThreatQuotient continue to strongly support Japanese customers, with locally based Nihon Cornet’s comprehensive understand of their business security challenges and operating environment.

Based in Tokyo, Nihon Cornet is a subsidiary of US-based Cornet Technology, with a focus on serving the financial sector, government and defence, industrial control systems, telecommunications, system integrators and enterprise.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 