Pulse Secure Announces Collaboration with New Strategic Authorized Education Partners

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced that it has teamed up with Dynamic Worldwide Training Consultants (DWWTC) and Westcon Americas, A Division of SYNNEX, to deliver the new Pulse Secure Authorized Training program to its reseller partners and customers.

As Pulse Secure Authorized Education Partners, DWWTC and Westcon Americas, A Division of SYNNEX, will deliver Pulse Secure’s new program of Authorized Education Training Courses, designed to prepare users to pass the Pulse Secure Certified Technical Expert Certification exams. The instructor-led training program is open to Pulse Secure customers and reseller partners and is available globally in both virtual and classroom environments.

The certification program will uniquely benefit both Pulse Secure reseller partners and customers, allowing each to maximize their Pulse Secure deployments and businesses. Customers will gain the expertise to implement and manage the Pulse Secure product suite more effectively while partners will be enabled to promote and deliver Pulse Secure solutions with confidence and to further differentiate their service offerings.