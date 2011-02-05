Vertiv Accelerates Channel Strategy with Enhanced Partner Programme

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Vertiv announced the launch of its enhanced Vertiv Partner Programme (VPP) including three key initiatives: a new incentive plan, a revamped partner portal and an enriched portfolio to demonstrate its commitment to channel resellers and distributors across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The VPP is part of Vertiv’s wider strategy to enable its growing partner base to meet and stay ahead of demanding customer requirements around edge computing, digitalisation and other disruptive trends in the data centre and wider IT landscape. Over the past year, Vertiv has invested in ongoing, in-depth research to define four main edge computing archetypes and identify the most mature cases to be enabled by 5G, which will present the clearest and immediate commercial opportunities for its ecosystem of partners.

A cornerstone of the VPP is the new EMEA Vertiv Incentive Programme (VIP) which allows Authorised and Silver resellers to automatically earn bonus points and quickly monetise rewards. Incentives also include new rebates for Gold and Platinum resellers.

Moreover, Vertiv has redesigned the Vertiv partner portal which enables resellers to quickly register and immediately unlock assets and benefits. The portal’s improved usability includes self-paced online training courses to help partners upskill and to mitigate talent gaps in the IT sector.

As well as the tools and incentives to help resellers succeed, Vertiv is continuing to develop its dedicated channel portfolio. The newest addition being the Liebert® GXT5 uninterruptible power supply (UPS), which complements the series of edge computing solutions launched in November 2018. Available through channel partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in a wide range of ratings , Liebert GXT5 adds new capacities and market-leading features to one of the industry’s most popular family of online, double conversion UPS for small and micro IT environments. The innovative technology is designed to deliver reliable, energy-efficient power to more high-density devices with a single rackmount UPS. Liebert GXT5 has individually controlled sockets for improved security and can also be managed remotely to simplify complexity at the edge of the network and support the profound transformations happening in many areas such as in retail, healthcare, financial services and Industry 4.0 applications.