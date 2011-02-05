New MNSP Partner Program Announced by AvaLAN

AvaLAN is announcing a new MNSP Partner Program. AvaLAN’s solutions have already upgraded over 8,000 fuel dispensers to EMV, and this new program is designed to accelerate the deployment of outdoor EMV for the entire industry.

Qualified AvaLAN MNSP partners can immediately add forecourt dispensers to their end-to-end managed solutions for retail petroleum customers. AvaLAN’s Secure Wireless Ethernet solutions are field proven and enterprise deployed for outdoor EMV payment. The products are PCI-DSS compliant, UL Certified, and compatible with Gilbarco, Wayne and Bennett dispensers.

This new partner program enhances an MNSP’s service revenue by expanding its current C-Store networks out to the forecourt. This allows quick revenue growth from existing and new customers at minimal hardware cost to the MNSP. Offering fully secure forecourt network management will create additional revenue opportunities with existing and future MNSP customers.

Key program benefits:

• Offering the most secure EMV connectivity for fuel dispenser payment processing

• Offering secure firewall, store network and outdoor dispenser PCI compliance

• No costly trenching and downtime for the fuel station

• Enterprise-grade networking security capabilities

• Fuel dispensers are the #1 target for fraud