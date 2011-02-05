Proficio Opens London Office to Meet Growing Demand for Managed Security Services

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Proficio, a managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR), announced the opening of its new London office. The new office is part of Proficio’s expanded EMEA presence and reflects the increasing demand for Proficio’s managed security services in the UK.

Since the 2016 launch of its EMEA operations in Barcelona, Spain, Proficio has experienced rapid growth, adding new customers across the region. The company’s expanded presence and will support and accelerate the substantial market demand for Proficio’s managed security services.

Proficio appointed Andrew Laver as regional director, United Kingdom, to strengthen the company’s presence in the region and rapidly drive new growth opportunities. Prior to Proficio, Mr. Laver held multiple senior positions in IT industry including working for BT and Computacenter.

Proficio’s new London office is located in Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N 4AY.

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) offering a full range of cybersecurity services including managed detection and response (MDR), 24/7 monitoring and alerting, automated response, advanced threat detection and security assessments through global security operations centers in San Diego, Barcelona Singapore. Proficio’s innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services uses proprietary processes, experienced security analysts, and the industry’s most advanced technologies to help organizations defend against advanced threats.