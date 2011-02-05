Pradeo Joins MaaS360 Community on IBM Security App Exchange

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Pradeo is delighted to announce today the availability of Pradeo Security for MaaS360 through the IBM Security App Exchange. Pradeo Security for MaaS360 allows organizations to seamlessly enable the integration between Pradeo Security mobile protection service and IBM MaaS360 with Watson in a few clicks.

The Integration

Pradeo’s unique 360° detection technology stands at the forefront of mobile security and provides businesses with a zero-day and zero false positive threat defense aligned with their security policy. Pradeo Security provides a comprehensive set of services to manage the mobile security chain from app control to device protection.

The integration between IBM MaaS360 and Pradeo Security mobile threat protection service answers the strong need of IT and security heads for an end-to-end management of mobility and security.

The Perks

Pradeo Security for Mobile Threat Defense combines real-time analysis of apps, network and device layers with machine learning to take on-device actions, leveraging MaaS360 to ensure device compliance.

The new application is freely available to the security community through IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and speed up innovation in the fight against cybercrime