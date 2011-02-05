McAfee Launches Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

McAfee announced that it has extended its Cloud Security Platform to consistently protect Microsoft Azure, delivering the industry’s most extensive solution to secure Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The solution addresses the most critical enterprise security requirements for Microsoft Azure and empowers customers to build applications on the Microsoft Azure cloud with the peace of mind that their applications, underlying cloud infrastructure and enterprise data are protected.

This announcement marks the introduction of the first joint solution following McAfee’s acquisition of Skyhigh Networks, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing its Cloud Security portfolio, which now includes McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud, McAfee Virtual Network Security Platform (McAfee vNSP) and McAfee Cloud Workload Security (McAfee CWS). McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud for Azure is available now, and McAfee vNSP’s support of Azure customers will be available by the end of March. McAfee CWS, including support for Azure became available earlier this year.

As organizations migrate from data centers to the cloud, they need to take measures to ensure their use of cloud providers, such as Microsoft Azure, is safeguarded. This process is not easy due to many complex security parameters to configure, incidents to respond to and controls to manage, which are different across the various cloud providers. This leaves many cloud implementations vulnerable to attacks, such as those discovered by Skyhigh where man-in-the-middle (MITM) exposures could be used to penetrate enterprise cloud applications. McAfee solves this problem by providing one Cloud Security Platform that ensures comprehensive visibility and consistent enforcement of security and compliance configurations and policies across multiple cloud IaaS/PaaS platforms.

With new offerings under the McAfee Cloud Security Platform, organizations can:

• Audit security configuration settings of Microsoft Azure against best practices, identify security and compliance gaps and recommend specific actions to reduce security risks.

• Capture the complete audit trail of user and administrator activity to accelerate post-incident forensic investigations and monitor the spread of advance threats.

• Use data science and machine learning to detect insider threats and compromised accounts.

• Remove malware from traffic going to, from, and within the Microsoft Azure infrastructure.

• Identify and prevent unauthorized sensitive data from being stored in Azure storage services, such as Blob Storage.