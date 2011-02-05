Dahua Technology Releases Consumer Products Globally with the brand Lechange

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology releases consumer products with the brand Lechange, to serve families desiring better safety and greater convenience as well as SMB (small and median business) owners globally.

Lechange cores in technology and design. Armed with Dahua’s technology in video surveillance industry, Lechange enables consumers to better enjoy technological advancements including high definition, facial recognition, voice recognition, artificial intelligence and cloud storage. With good design applied in hardware and software, Lechange assures excellent user experience during installation and daily use.

Lechange Products

Lechange introduces altogether 7 products to the international users, including Cue/Cue 1080P Wi-Fi Cameras, Ranger/Ranger 1080P Wi-Fi Pan & Tilt Cameras, Bullet 1080P H.265 Wi-Fi Camera, Ranger Pro G 1080P H.265 Wi-Fi Pan & Tilt Camera with Airfly and DB10 Wi-Fi Video Doorbell. The first batch of Lechange products delivers multiple functions including surveillance, remote monitoring, smart appliances and advanced analysis.

Family members, for example parents and kids, can be safeguarded by Lechange system which is easy to set up and compatible with Smart Home systems, with round-the-clock safety and more flexible access control as well as HD video surveillance for the family members. You can also interact much more and easier with them, including pets, using Lechange products.

SMB store managers can now monitor the conditions in their shops more conveniently and comprehensively. There is an additional benefit for Lechange users, as they can record the video of funny or precious moments and share them on the social network.

With true values delivered to families and SMBs, Lechange is perfecting daily life.

*Currently Lechange has been applied for release in the following countries and areas: EU, UK, Russia, India, Brazil, Mexico, US, Ukraine, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, Iran, Columbia, Peru, Chile, South Africa, Canada, Serbia, Swiss