Passwordless Login and Advanced Multi-Factor Authentication Capabilities Expanded in Ping Identity’s Latest Cloud Identity Solution

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced a significant update to PingOne for Customers, the cloud-delivered Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) offering built for developers. The API-first solution can now deliver seamless and secure push notifications from custom mobile applications that can be used for passwordless and advanced multi-factor authentication. The cloud identity solution helps development teams speed time to launch for their applications, while also taking security concerns off their plates and letting them maintain customization and control over their user experiences. This release marks another milestone for PingOne for Customers that makes embedding secure identity services—login, registration, multi-factor authentication and others—into applications easier than ever.

Application developers using PingOne for Customers can now:

Turn Custom Mobile Apps into a Strong Authentication Factor PingOne for Customers is now equipped with a mobile SDK that allows development teams to send push notifications to custom mobile applications for multi-factor authentication (MFA). These push notifications are a more convenient and secure authentication factor than SMS or email one-time passwords (OTPs). Push notifications to custom mobile apps also can be used to achieve strong passwordless authentication, allowing consumers to skip using a password entirely.

Offer Social Login Through a Variety of Methods PingOne for Customers now has authentication APIs for social login and registration with Facebook. Application teams can add one-click registration and login into their user interfaces in any manner they see fit. They can embed a social login button or link in a hidden dropdown, or lead users directly to it if it’s the method of login they prefer their consumers to use. Social login—like other elements of PingOne for Customers’ authentication APIs—gives development teams full control over their consumer authentication experiences.

Allow Users to Login Using SAML Identity Providers

PingOne for Customers can now accept inbound SAML assertions and support just-in-time provisioning. This capability helps enable enterprises to route all customer logins through a single sign-on (SSO) experience. This allows enterprises to achieve federated SSO across their entire application portfolio and connect to their largest customers, thus enabling their customers to reuse their existing identities without worrying about tedious onboarding and identity management tasks.

Store European Citizen Data in a Dedicated EU Datacenter

The solution has added a dedicated data center in the European Union, giving enterprises confidence that user data added to the EU data center is completely isolated from users living in other parts of the world. This helps ensure compliance with data sovereignty and regulations such as GDPR, which restricts the allowance of EU citizens’ personal data being sent out of the EU.