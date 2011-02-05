McAfee announced updates to McAfee MVISION Cloud for Amazon Web Services

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

McAfee announced updates to McAfee MVISION Cloud for Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will help customers “Shift Left” with security to preemptively improve compliance and reduce risk within their cloud infrastructure. With McAfee MVISION Cloud, security is pushed earlier into the DevOps process so that security professionals can catch risky configurations before they become a threat in production. This gives organizations the ability to confidently deploy applications in the cloud with greater speed and efficiency. Attendees at AWS re:Inforce 2019 can learn more about McAfee MVISION Cloud at McAfee booth #407 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

While Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) environments provide customers with an opportunity to have greater control over their cloud infrastructure, they also increase the organization’s surface area for security risks. With the new features in McAfee MVISION Cloud for AWS, security groups can integrate natively into DevOps processes and toolsets to discover security issues before systems are deployed to accelerate business in the cloud. New capabilities include:

• Security Scans for AWS CloudFormation Templates: allows users to discover risky configuration issues or violations in AWS CloudFormation Templates prior to deploying resources.

• Resolve Security Issues at the Source: finds the root cause of security or misconfiguration issues at the source, preventing the propagation and subsequent clean-up of issues once systems are live.

• Preemptive Risk Avoidance: ensures compliance with regulatory frameworks and reduces the likelihood of data loss, abuse or fines associated with improper security controls.

According to the McAfee Cloud Adoption and Risk Report, enterprise organizations have an average of 14 misconfigured IaaS/PaaS instances running at any time, resulting in over 2,269 individual misconfiguration incidents per month. Most IaaS and PaaS configuration audit tools focus on evaluating the risk of resources that are already live. Scanning systems once they are live allows any risk from misconfiguration to be exposed until they are discovered and remediated. These issues are then repeatedly recreated when the suspect templates are used to provision more systems resulting in a proliferation of real risk in potentially large numbers of live systems. And then this problem is further repeated across the many development teams in the organization.

McAfee MVISION Cloud for AWS provides an exhaustive cloud security solution that works consistently across IaaS, PaaS and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) environments. It integrates quickly and seamlessly through an application programming interface (API) with AWS infrastructure to enforce security controls that span from the IaaS/PaaS infrastructure all the way up to custom applications to help enterprises meet their security, compliance and governance requirements. The new “Shift Left” capabilities in McAfee MVISION Cloud for AWS is available now.