OutSystems and Boncode Introduce Code Analysis Service

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

OutSystems announced a partnership with Boncode. The alliance will give OutSystems customers another powerful resource to ensure that the company’s applications are being implemented optimally for maintainability, reliability and security.

Having specialised in code analysis for object-oriented technologies such as Java and C#, Boncode coordinated its tooling, dashboard and approach to the specific characteristics of the OutSystems platform. The offering aligns to the strict standards of ISO 25010. This makes it possible to assess the future-proofness of OutSystems solutions and continuously monitor whether applications have been developed correctly and optimally, to ensure that risks are transparent and manageable.

Specific attention has been given to the implemented architecture. Besides visualising the implemented architecture, the Boncode analysis tool also warns for violations of the OutSystems 4 Layer Canvas model.