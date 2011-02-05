Axis Communications introduces the new AXIS A8207-VE Network Video Door Station

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

The door station combines a fully featured 6 MP network camera with high-quality, two-way audio communication and remote entry control. It also has an integrated RFID reader and supports video and audio analytics, such as motion or sound-based detection for triggering events or recordings. Based on open standards and with several hardware interfaces, the door station easily integrates with other systems and solutions, to meet an organization’s present and future needs. In addition, an induction loop for hearing aids makes interaction accessible for people with hearing loss.

AXIS A8207-VE is also a great device for back doors and loading docks in retail settings. The integrated reader allows employees to enter their workplace without anyone having to run to the back of the store to let them in, eliminating the need for widespread key distribution, which could lead to them easily getting lost or stolen and ending up in unauthorized hands. Known suppliers may have their own access card or PIN to only enter the building during office hours, while unknown suppliers can use the call button to ring store personnel, who can answer through a normal desk phone or mobile app and grant access.

After hours, store personnel might have to leave through the back door, sometimes with cash to deposit at the bank. The HDMI output on the door station makes it very easy to hook up a live display to ensure that it is safe to exit before opening the back door, reducing the risk of assaults, while also increasing the perceived feeling of safety for personnel.