Sentryo Adds Cybersecurity Features to Ruggedcom Industrial Network Platform from Siemens

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

At the Hannover Messe, the world’s leading trade fair for industrial technology, SENTRYO announced availability of its industrial cybersecurity solution on the Ruggedcom Multi-Service Platform from Siemens AG.

The combined solution provides industrial asset inventory and threat detection capabilities embedded in Siemens’ range of network switching and routing platforms specifically designed for electric power utilities, the industrial plant floor, rail and traffic control systems.

Building on its vision of embedding OT cybersecurity features in industrial equipment, Sentryo enables cybersecurity teams to monitor and protect their industrial infrastructures just by adding Sentryo’s ICS CyberVision software module in existing Ruggedcom RX1500 network platforms that include the Ruggedcom Application Processing Engine (Ruggedcom APE).

This unique Edge Computing architecture greatly simplifies deployment & maintenance and lowers total cost of ownership compared to any other industrial cybersecurity solution on the market. Traffic analysis is carried out locally, which avoids building a dedicated infrastructure to send network captures to a remote platform for security analysis, thus saving on network resources and bandwidth requirements. This approach is a much wiser and more practical way to protect industrial networks and embark towards Industry 4.0 promises.