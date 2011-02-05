Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

As part of its pledge to extend autonomous capabilities across its entire Cloud Platform, Oracle announced the availability of Oracle Autonomous Analytics Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud, and Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud. With built-in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, these groundbreaking new PaaS services automate and eliminate key tasks to enable organizations to lower cost, reduce risk, accelerate innovation, and get predictive insights.

Earlier this year, Oracle made available the world’s first Autonomous Database for data warehouse workloads. The company is committed to adding self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing capabilities to all of its PaaS services coupled with specific autonomous capabilities for each functional area. In addition to today’s news, Oracle plans to release more autonomous services later in calendar year 2018 focused on mobile and chatbots, data integration, Blockchain, security and management, and additional database workloads, including OLTP.

As organizations focus on delivering innovation fast, they want a secure set of comprehensive, integrated cloud services to build new applications and run their most demanding enterprise workloads. Only Oracle’s cloud services can automate key operational functions like tuning, patching, backups and upgrades while running to deliver maximum performance, high availability, and in demand security features. Brake Parts Speeds Ahead with Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud

Brake Parts, a global company that supplies the world’s top brake brands for cars, vans, SUVs, light trucks and heavy duty vehicles, has partnered with Oracle to build an intelligent sales operation. By automating its end-to-end customer change, RFQ, and new product introduction processes, Brake Parts was able to eliminate manual steps and increase customer responsiveness.

New Oracle Autonomous Cloud Platform Services

Newly available autonomous services include Oracle Autonomous Analytics Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud, and Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud. These services help organizations easily build and deploy modern applications, as well as integrate and analyze critical organizational data. Oracle Autonomous Analytics Cloud

Oracle Autonomous Analytics Cloud combines machine learning, adaptive intelligence, and service automation to create an analytics platform that breaks down barriers between people, places, data, and systems, fundamentally changing the way people analyze, understand, and act on information. Learn more here.

Empowers business users to uncover more insights, quickly. Users can ask questions on their mobile devices, and natural language processing converts those questions into queries in the backend to deliver rich visualizations on their device. It uses machine learning to gain intelligence and proactively suggest insight on data the user might not even have asked for.

Reveals hidden patterns and performance drivers through predictive insights and automatic natural-language explanations powered by machine learning.

Provides predictive analytics on IoT data applying domain specific machine learning algorithms on large volumes of sensor data and historical patterns of failure.

Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud

Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud accelerates digital transformation by enabling business processes spanning multiple Oracle and non-Oracle SaaS and on-premises applications through a combination of machine learning, embedded best-practice guidance, and pre-built application integration and process automation. Learn more here.

Speeds up integrations in the complex process of mapping attributes of objects across two different applications by using crowd sourced data of all executed integrations, and machine learning to deliver visual recommendations of how to connect those objects.

Delivers intelligent dynamic adaptive case management by providing APIs to embed AI/machine learning frameworks, and suggest the next best action in an automated process flow.

Increases resiliency and performance by providing self driven and tuning Integrations to manage large workloads intelligently.

Enables Robotic Process Automation with AI/machine learning to automate the last mile of case management or process automation with systems that are not API enabled.

Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud

Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud helps to accelerate mobile and web application development and deployment by enabling business users and developers to build these applications with no coding. Learn more here.

Automates code generation using the latest industry-standard technologies with single click deployment enabling rapid application development even by line-of-business users. Automates delivery of mobile applications across multiple platforms including iOS and Android. Easily extensible and based on standard open-source technology (Oracle JET, Swagger)

Oracle Cloud Platform services all share foundational autonomous capabilities including:

Self-Driving to Lower Costs and Increase Productivity: Eliminate human labor to provision, secure, monitor, backup, recover and troubleshoot. Automatically upgrade and patch itself while running. Instantly grow and shrink compute or storage without downtime.

Self-Securing to Lower Risk: Protect from external attacks and malicious internal users. Automatically apply security updates while running to protect against cyberattacks, and automatically encrypt all data.

Self-Repairing for Higher Availability: Provide automated protection from all planned and unplanned downtime with up to 99.995 percent availability, resulting in less than 2.5 minutes of downtime per month including planned maintenance.