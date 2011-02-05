S2 Security Delivers Unified Security Management with S2 Magic Monitor Version 6

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

S2 Security announced the availability of S2 Magic Monitor Version 6. S2 Magic Monitor unifies access control, video surveillance, forensics, digital signage and live internet feeds in a single user interface. Version 6 introduces enhanced access control functionality and a new web widget, further unifying the security management experience.

In Version 6, comprehensive people management enables users to add, search for and manage person records directly from S2 Magic Monitor. The people search tool provides instant results, making it easy to find any records, which display information including credentials, access levels and recent activity. Simultaneous S2 NetBox access control system connections are supported, allowing users to manage multiple S2 NetBox servers at the same time. Users can also now view, prioritize and acknowledge S2 NetBox events directly from S2 Magic Monitor.

In addition, the new web widget allows users to display any website page within an S2 Magic Monitor cell. This further expands the possibilities for content that can be shown across an enterprise, from news sources to the S2 NetBox web interface and other critical web-based systems.

Version 6 is now available for S2 Security Certified Integrators to download on S2 Support Central. Previously registered software can be updated remotely through S2 Cumulus.