Kudelski Security Extends Managed Security Services With Claroty

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group and trusted cybersecurity innovator for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, launched a managed security service focused on the protection of Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). To facilitate this new offering, Kudelski Security has entered into a strategic partnership with Claroty, whose technology will be integrated with Kudelski Security’s Cyber Fusion Centers (CFC) in Switzerland and the United States.

Kudelski Security’s managed security service offerings have continuously driven new innovation across Europe and the U.S., being the first to offer managed attacker deception services, early in 2017, following the launch of a suite of managed security services focused on managed detection & response (MDR). The addition of services specifically architected to monitor operational technology gives clients greater visibility and increased protection of their critical infrastructure to reduce risk exposure and the threat of a breach.

Malicious activity on OT networks is on the rise, as evidenced by the increase in threat activity from ICS attack groups and the emergence of ICS-specific malware, including Trisis and CrashOverride. This trend is set to continue into the future and Gartner estimates that OT security-specific spending will reach between $8 and $14 billion by 2022. Kudelski Security’s partnership with Claroty is designed to address real-time security monitoring and response for OT networks from a broad range of industries including energy and utilities.

By integrating Claroty into Kudelski Security’s CFC strategy, the company will now be able to provide operators and security analysts unrivaled visibility into their OT networks and the systems that support them, while also being completely passive. By design, normal operations are not affected so these critical systems can continue to function without interruption.

The addition of Claroty to enable OT monitoring capabilies is a step toward realizing a broader, three-tiered strategy to secure the digital transformation process in both OT and IoT environments. The group’s IoT Security Center of Excellence, launched in 2017, conducts device security assessments and provides security design services, while its IoT Security Platform protects the security lifecycle of devices and the critical data they produce. When paired with Managed Services from Kudelski Security, this also enables the group to monitor IoT device security and provide incident response. The result is a comprehensive approach to helping companies design, run and sustain secure IoT businesses.